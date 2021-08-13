Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 469 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of WD-40 worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,569. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,613,341.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

