Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,151 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 429,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 104,249 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.28. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

