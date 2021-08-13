Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000.

MGV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. 90,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,774. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $103.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

