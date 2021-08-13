Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 6,228 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,045,000.

Shares of IVOV stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.85. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $99.89 and a 12 month high of $170.33.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.