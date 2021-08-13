Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 736 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 204.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $644,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.17. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

