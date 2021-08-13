Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 909 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.75. 2,303,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.