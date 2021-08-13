Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

VV stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.76. The stock had a trading volume of 169,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $208.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

