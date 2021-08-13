Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after buying an additional 361,560 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,323,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.08. 17,776,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,475,905. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $138.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

