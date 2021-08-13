Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 275,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

