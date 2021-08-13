Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading 19.4% Higher

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s share price traded up 19.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.44. 1,644,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 522,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$617.67 million and a P/E ratio of -100.91.
Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
