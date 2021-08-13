Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

TSE NEO opened at C$19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$756.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$21.68.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.9292036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

