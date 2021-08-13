Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 15,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

