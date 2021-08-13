NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Position Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

