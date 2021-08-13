NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of NEO opened at $42.85 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

