Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEPT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.83. The company had a trading volume of 106,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market cap of C$138.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.31. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$4.55.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, Director John Morris Moretz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$53,407.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,365,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,594,545.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

