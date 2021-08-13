Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$1.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 88108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEPT. Cowen lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director John Morris Moretz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$53,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,594,545.96.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.31.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.