Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading Down 11%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price was down 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 262,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 387,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEPT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other news, Director John Morris Moretz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$104,121.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,215,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,347,744.75.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.