Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading Down 13%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price fell 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 448,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 389,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEPT shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of C$138.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

In related news, Director John Morris Moretz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$104,121.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,215,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,347,744.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

