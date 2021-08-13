NerveNetwork (NVT) Market Cap Achieves $10.22 Million

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $73,850.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

