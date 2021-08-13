Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 574.8% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,942. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.39.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 150,967 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,457,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.