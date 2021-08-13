NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) CFO Thomas T. Higgins Sells 20,000 Shares

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NeuroMetrix stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,384. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 3.10. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

