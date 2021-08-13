Neutron (NTRN) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $198,068.47 and $4.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

