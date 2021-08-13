New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,717,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.