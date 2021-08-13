New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 717,954 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.