New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

