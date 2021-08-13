NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of NewMarket worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $25,592,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE NEU opened at $340.96 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

