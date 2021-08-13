Newton Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00139406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00153686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.89 or 1.00259302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.79 or 0.00860723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.