NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71. 208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45.

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

