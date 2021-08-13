NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Short Interest Down 86.3% in July

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $81,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,796.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $37,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,489.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,874 shares of company stock valued at $779,632 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 779.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NHF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,379. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

