NEXT.coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,587.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $647.21 or 0.01360025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00347915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00118743 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002319 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.