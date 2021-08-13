NextDAO (NAX) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $421,880.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,097,205,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,056,973,503 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

