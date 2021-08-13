NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $251,524.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $251,524.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.51 or 0.00890449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00104540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001961 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

