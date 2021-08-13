NFTLootBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $877,338.43 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $38.82 or 0.00081529 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $877,338.43 and approximately $245,165.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00141371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00151464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,576.78 or 0.99914257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.49 or 0.00853660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

