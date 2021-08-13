NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Purchases $232,500.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NGL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $203.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 3,972,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 395,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,321,905 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

