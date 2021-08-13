Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NLSN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 9,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,390. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2,265.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 75.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

