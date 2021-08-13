NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 3.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.01. The company has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

