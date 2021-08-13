Nimiq (NIM) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $40.88 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,580.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.84 or 0.06941587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.44 or 0.01392258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00382820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00134388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.53 or 0.00570674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00343785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00302610 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,808,041,377 coins and its circulating supply is 8,146,541,377 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

