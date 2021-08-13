Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NDGPY remained flat at $$26.29 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.