Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NDGPY remained flat at $$26.29 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.58.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.