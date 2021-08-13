Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) vs. Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) and Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Veritiv alerts:

This table compares Veritiv and Nine Dragons Paper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $6.35 billion 0.20 $34.20 million $3.64 23.05 Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Veritiv has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Dragons Paper.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Veritiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritiv and Nine Dragons Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv 0.90% 14.72% 3.49% Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veritiv and Nine Dragons Paper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nine Dragons Paper 0 1 1 0 2.50

Veritiv presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Veritiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Nine Dragons Paper.

Summary

Veritiv beats Nine Dragons Paper on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format and specialty paper products, graphics consumables and graphics equipment primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The Publishing segment involves in sale and distribution of coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts and direct mail. The Packaging segment provides standard as well as custom and comprehensive packaging solutions for customers based in North America and in key global markets. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room and other supplies such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sani

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp. It also distributes its products in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.