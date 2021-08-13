NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.96. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 59,049 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.