Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.20 billion-$109.20 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.12.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

