NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of NiSource worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.