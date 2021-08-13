NIX Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $70,128.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,530.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.02 or 0.06950374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00388081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.30 or 0.01373951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00134176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.88 or 0.00577872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00345557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00300165 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.