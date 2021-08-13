Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NKTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 127,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22.

In other news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $906,530. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

