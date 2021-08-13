Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.91, but opened at $36.26. Nkarta shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 596 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06).
NKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.22.
About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
