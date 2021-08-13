NOIA Network Price Tops $0.28 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.62 or 0.00891297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00101226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043952 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.