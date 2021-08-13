Noir (NOR) 1-Day Volume Hits $453.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $228,074.38 and approximately $453.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00290986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00036189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,562,899 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

