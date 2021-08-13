Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.04 ($5.93).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

