Nord Finance Market Cap Hits $5.19 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $696,459.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00142349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00154080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.65 or 0.99687888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.00855356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.