Nord/LB Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €22.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.42 ($25.20).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR:ARL traded down €0.74 ($0.87) on Friday, reaching €21.00 ($24.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.29.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.